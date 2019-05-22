'Left in dilapidated ghettos:' Faces of the federal lawsuit against HACA, Annapolis

“Out daily.”

Those are the keywords of a medical script Glenn Rogers, 55, has on his refrigerator. The doctor wrote those instructions, he said, “because being in here is killing me.”

Rogers for years has been living in public housing managed by the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis.

But after moving to Morris H. Blum Senior Apartments — one of six public housing properties owned and operated by the housing authority — Rogers said in an interview with The Capital that his health took a turn for the worse.

He’s sought medical treatment on multiple occasions.

A federal lawsuit, for which Rogers is one of the plaintiffs, claims decades of racial discrimination against the primarily black residents of the authority’s 790 public housing units led to the rundown condition of the communities today — and the health consequences associated.

The ceiling in Rogers’ apartment was discolored, water poured through and the odor was pungent, according to the lawsuit.

“My house was turning brown,” he said.

The lawsuit names both city government and the housing authority, as well as Mayor Gavin Buckley and authority CEO Beverly Wilbourn. It condemns the recent history of the city as complicit in creating deplorable living conditions in public housing and allowing them to continue. Wilbourn declined to comment citing active litigation.

“These are serious allegations and we want to understand every single one,” Buckley said in a statement. “Our Office of Law is working through it, but it will require researching legislation dating to the 1980s, which could take a few days — if not a few weeks."

In the lawsuit, Rogers said he complained to the housing authority, which sent a maintenance worker to paint over the stains.

After a few years of living at the senior apartment, Rogers said he started to feel “sickish:” His eyes and skin burning from fumes emanating from the ventilation duct in his apartment.

What started with a sore throat eventually affected his cognitive ability, he said. His memory and concentration suffered, hindering him as a musician.

“I forgot how to play my guitar,” he said. “I had to relearn simple cords that I’ve been playing my entire life.”

His health condition has hurt him financially, as he’s lost out on earnings from what could’ve been hit songs. “With music, it’s like playing the lottery… You never know.”

Rogers purchased a mold testing kit, which revealed the presence of toxic mold, the lawsuit claims. He presented the results to HACA, which refused to act until Rogers provided a note from his doctor.

The doctor wrote that the “severe symptoms” he was experiencing were likely a reaction to toxins or irritants in his apartment and that he should move out, the complaint claims. HACA did not budge.

He complained again, looping in city officials, according to the lawsuit. An inspector visited his apartment and days later Rogers was transferred to a different apartment within the building, but the inspector did not complete an official inspection — they never do with HACA properties, the lawsuit claims.

The City of Annapolis treats HACA properties differently, the lawsuit claims.

City code says that no property can be rented without the landlord obtaining an operating license from the city’s Department of Planning and Zoning. The city cannot grant an operating license unless the facility is found to be compliant with minimum requirements of the city code — fire safety, toxic materials, ventilation and a host of other checks.

Properties owned and solely managed by HACA are neither licensed nor inspected by the city, according to the lawsuit.

“These properties are the only rental properties within the city that are neither licensed nor inspected,” it says.

Joseph Donahue, the Annapolis attorney who crafted the 111-page complaint, said he doesn’t believe the public housing properties could pass city inspections according to the standards outlined in the code.

The housing authority has long struggled with high rates of turnover. Before Wilbourn became director in May of 2017, HACA had six directors over the seven years before. Now, Wilbourn is slated to step away in October.

HACA’s also struggled to obtain funds for redevelopment of its blighted properties. Newtowne 20 is up for a $25 million facelift project but the state denied in 2018 the authority’s application to use low-income housing tax credits to finance the project.

The authority in response plans to piece together money for redevelopment through bond funding, tax credits, grants and state and federal programs. The authority said it has plans to apply for federal subsidies this month. This is at a time the Trump administration is considering cutting the fund used to repair public housing.

Roughly three miles across town from Morris Blum, LaDawn Camp lives with her 14-year-old son.

She’s been hospitalized at least three times since living in her apartment in Newtowne 20, the lawsuit details. Chronic illness affects Camp’s immune system, increasing her vulnerability to unhealthy living conditions.

“You try to be strong with your kids,” Camp said. But her condition worsened and she needed help. Her 20-year-old daughter had to quit her job to help care for the 40-year-old mom. “That was hard.”

The hot water heater in the unit above her broke and flooded, collapsing her ceiling and exacerbating already present mold, according to the lawsuit. She was temporarily moved to a hotel, but problems persisted when she returned: mold, bubbling paint, a gap between the wall and bedroom window.

Camp’s kids have suffered, too, she said. They’ve been sluggish, complained of headaches and sneezed almost constantly.

She tried to get help from HACA and the city inspector when water pooled by her front door, the lawsuit details. She made the housing authority aware of her ailments and presented a letter from her doctor saying she should be moved immediately.

The housing authority refused to do so because she fell behind on rent, according to the lawsuit. Her Social Security benefits had been reduced and her rent was not adjusted — as it should’ve been.

“The rent issue was ultimately resolved, however, HACA never processed the transfer,” the lawsuit details.

Par for the course, Camp said: The living conditions, the unhelpful responses.

“It’s been going on for years,” she said. “It’s nothing new.”

Both Camp and Rogers see the lawsuit as an avenue toward change — immediate and lasting.

They said they hope the lawsuit results in residents being relocated immediately.