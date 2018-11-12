Pedestrian killed trying to walk through traffic in Maryland City

A 51-year-old Severn man was killed Monday night while trying to cross Route 198 through traffic in Maryland City.

Anne Arundel County police said the man, whose name has not been released, was trying to cross the busy roadway southbound about 6:20 p.m. at Russett Green West near a gas station at a crosswalk.

Police said security camera footage showed that a Ford minivan was westbound on Route 198 and struck the man as he tried to walk between gaps in traffic while the crosswalk signal showed “Do Not Walk.”

The driver of the 2002 Ford Winstar, a 54-year-old man from Beltsville, stopped after the collision and waited for police. His name was not released Monday night.

The pedestrian was transported to Laurel Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the preliminary cause of the crash appeared to be the pedestrian’s failure to obey the crosswalk signal and yield to traffic.

No charges have been filed. An investigation by the Traffic Safety Section is underway. The results will be reviewed by the State’s Attorney’s Office.