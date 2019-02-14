Gunmen rob Pasadena 95-year-old woman at home

Anne Arundel County police are searching for two men who robbed a 95-year-old woman at gunpoint in Pasadena early Wednesday morning, police said.

The woman was returning from work at a nearby bar to her home on Fort Smallwood Road around 2:15 a.m. when the men approached her, police said.

The robbers displayed handguns, entered the victim’s home and removed a large amount of cash and other valuables, police said.

The men ran away and officers searched the area with the assistance of the police K-9 unit, police said. They were unable to locate the men.