Former Anne Arundel police chief's daughter pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal crash

The daughter of a former Anne Arundel County police chief pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminally negligent manslaughter and was sentenced to 90 days in jail for her role in a Pasadena crash that killed another woman last year.

Emily Teare, 22, of Pasadena, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge Tuesday as part of a plea agreement reached under previous county State’s Attorney Wes Adams’ administration, assistant state’s attorney Carolyn Grammas said.

Teare was indicted by a grand jury on felony and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charges in September after police said she caused a crash on Feb. 2, 2018 that killed Hannah L. Dilda, 21, of Pasadena.

She received a three-year sentence, suspending all but 90 days of active incarceration as well as five years of supervised probation upon release as part of the plea agreement.

Anne Arundel police said Teare was driving in the area of Pinehurst Road and Oakdale Road last year with Dilda and Sara Marquadt, 23, of Annapolis, in the vehicle with her.

Teare, who police said was driving the vehicle “at a high rate of speed,” lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.

While Teare and Marquadt survived their injuries, Dilda, who was in the back seat at the time of the crash, died while being treated at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

At the time, police said alcohol was “suspected to be a contributing factor” to the crash and were reviewing the crash for possible charges against Teare.

Teare is the daughter of James Teare Sr., who served as Anne Arundel’s police chief between 2007 and 2012. He resigned while state prosecutors were investigating his role in a misconduct case against then-County Executive John Leopold.

Teare’s attorney, Peter O’Neill, said the 22-year-old is “devoting her life” to Dilda’s memory and applauded Judge Michael C. Wachs for issuing a sentence that included 100 hours of community service, with a focus on teaching children the consequences of driving drunk.

