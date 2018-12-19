Anne Arundel schools budget includes huge jump in teacher ranks, overall spending

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto is asking for nearly 300 new positions in his proposed fiscal 2020 operating budget.

The superintendent recommended a $1.26 billion budget — for capital upgrades and operational costs — a 6 percent increase from last year.

The overwhelming majority of those positions — 92 percent —would be allocated to teachers, counselors, bilingual facilitators for English language learners and other professionals who will interact daily with students, according to the budget recommendation Arlotto showed the Board of Education on Wednesday.

“We continue to have a lot of work to do. I stand here tonight committed to do everything I can to accomplish that work,” Arlotto told the board.

Following demands from the community to hire more teachers, Arlotto asked the board to make room in its budget for 201 more, including 116 teachers to reduce class sizes and 44.5 to address the county’s growing enrollment numbers.

Arlotto’s request is the first step in what he says will be a multi-year effort to hire staff and deploy enough resources to make up for denied funding requests that occurred during and after the 2008 recession.

“We didn’t get here in a year, we’re not going to get out of here in a year,” said Alex Szachnowicz, chief operating officer for county schools.

The ideal teacher-to-student ratios vary per grade level — 1:20 for pre-kindergarten; 1:25 for first, second and third grades; and 1:23 for high school. School officials estimate it will take an additional 431 teachers to get every classroom at that level.

But 116 is a good start, Szachnowicz said.

Arlotto is also asking for $182,000 to hire a person to develop a curriculum for the district’s computer science program; $928,000 to increase substitute teacher pay; $742,800 to expand the Enhancing Elementary Excellence program to the Broadneck feeder system; $1.4 million to hire 13 guidance counselors, social workers and psychologists; and $1.9 million to hire 29.9 special education professionals.

The superintendent stressed the need to bring on more mental health professionals in response to students’ growing social and emotional needs.

The number of students who expressed threats of self-harm increased 110 percent since the 2012-2013 school year, from 1,126 to 2,370 incidents.

Arlotto in his budget also introduced $35.1 million for employee compensation increases — $7.5 million to fund the second half of a mid-year step increase for teachers, $14 million to fund a mandatory step increase for bargaining and non-bargaining employees, and $13.6 million as a “compensation placeholder.”

The $13.6 million could by used for things like funding step increases, providing cost-of-living adjustments, or restoring lost steps, said Arlotto.

County Executive Steuart Pittman and County Council members sat in on the meeting. Pittman told The Capital in November he encouraged Arlotto to “ask for what you think you need.”

Arlotto said he and his team finalized the recommended budget after speaking with the new county executive.

“Time to go raise some money,” Pittman said after Arlotto’s Wednesday night address to the board. “It’s expensive and I’m not surprised.

“I think it’s important. We need to hire more teachers, we need more ESL teachers and counselors,” he said.

The school board approved Arlotto’s $172 million capital budget in September. That proposal includes construction projects at Edgewater, Tyler Heights, George Cromwell and Richard Henry Lee elementary schools, and a Crofton-area high school.

The school board also approved $10 million to design Old Mill High School, slated to be built on the Papa John’s Farm in Severn.

The county Board of Education will now deliberate on the budget and can make changes. Several new elected members have said they plan to hold Arlotto accountable to their constituents’ demands.

After the board approved the spending plan, it goes to Pittman. He can make changes within the budget but has to keep increases in funding needed to maintain existing programs.

The County Council, once it received the budget as part of Pittman’s wider county budget, can increase spending but has to find funds elsewhere.

The fiscal year covered by the budget takes effect July 1.

