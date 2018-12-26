Man seriously injured in northern Anne Arundel crash on beltway

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured in a three-car crash on the Baltimore Beltway in northern Anne Arundel this morning.

Firefighters responded to a report of a crash on the outer loop of Interstate 695 at Interstate 97 at 6:56 a.m., said Capt. Russ Davies, spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Davies said three cars were involved in a crash, injuring two.

An 18-year-old man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore to be treated for serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Davies said.

Another person was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie with minor injuries, Davies said.

