State senators seek to expand gun restrictions to include probation for stalking

A group of state senators plans to introduce a bill this week making it illegal for people to own guns after being granted probation before judgment on stalking charges.

Written by Sen. Susan Lee, D-Montgomery, and co-sponsored by Sen. Sarah Elfreth among others, the proposed bill would expand current prohibitions on owning firearms to include anyone who pleads guilty to a stalking charge and then receives probation before judgment.

In probation before judgment, the presiding judge sets aside the guilty plea and places the defendant on probation. The defendant must successfully complete the terms of the probation or come back to court.

“You pleaded guilty to stalking, but it’s a different kind of animal, then … that would be a disqualifying crime to have a gun,” Lee said.

Lee said the legislation, is part of the growing conversation about how America handles violence against women. The General Assembly was closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King holiday.

But it is not intended to directly address circumstances surrounding the June 28 attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis. The man charged with killing five staff members was convicted of harassing a former high school classmate in 2011 and received probation before judgment.

Police have said the man, who faces multiple murder charges, legally purchased the shotgun used in the death of Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, Gerald Fischman, John McNamara and Rebecca Smith.

Elfreth, D-Annapolis, and Lee said the legislation is a part of a wider effort to reduce the potential for offenders to react with deadly force.

“We just want to prevent death or injury and I don’t think we’re casting too wide a net,” Lee said.

Last year, the General Assembly passed legislation requiring anyone convicted of domestic abuse charges to surrender all guns to law enforcement or an arms dealer. Previously, state law allowed people found guilty to retain firearms owned prior to conviction.

Elfreth — one of about 15 senators Lee said have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill — said she believes the evidence shows people convicted of stalking and domestic abuse are more likely to commit a firearms crime later in life.

“As one of the women in the Senate, we are here and we have an obligation as women to talk about gun violence through the lens of violence against women,” Elfreth said.

Jarod Ramos was convicted of one count of misdemeanor harassment involving a former high school classmate in 2011 and received probation before judgment. The classmate claimed Jarod Ramos threatened her online.

After a columnist for The Capital wrote about the case, Ramos sued the news organization unsuccessfully and harassed members of the staff.

The dispute was decided in the newspaper’s favor in 2015, and police and prosecutors have not said what may have triggered the assault on the newsroom.

Maryland law was updated in 2011 to define stalking as a “malicious course of conduct” that includes pursuing someone with the intent of generating fear.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Capital today »