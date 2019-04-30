New Naval Academy superintendent nominated

The Naval Academy announced Tuesday the nomination of Rear Adm. Sean S. Buck to become the 63rd Naval Academy superintendent.

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and Chief of Operations Adm. John Richardson nominated Buck, a 1983 Naval Academy graduate, to take over once Vice Adm. Ted Carter finishes his term this year.

Buck will be appointed to the rank of vice admiral alongside his nomination.

He commands the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and the U.S. 4th Fleet out of Mayport, Florida. He is a career naval flight officer who recently served as chief of staff to the Director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Buck’s appointment requires Senate confirmation. There is not a set date for change of command, Naval Academy spokeswoman Jenny Erickson said.

After becoming a pilot in 1985, he flew an anti-submarine surveillance plane and commanded Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11.

As director of the Navy’s 21st Century Sailor office, Buck focused on sexual assault prevention. He told victim advocates in 2014 the Navy had to “shift rudder” and use proactive measures to prevent sexual violence.

He also oversaw suicide prevention and stress management programs in his role with the office.

Buck has a Master’s in International Security Policy from The George Washington University, according to his Navy biography. He also attended College of Command and Staff, U.S. Naval War College; Armed Forces Staff College; and Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Seminar XXI "Foreign Politics, International Relations, and the National Interest." He most recently attended an executive leadership and international studies program at Harvard Kennedy School.

Spencer will route the nomination through the Defense Secretary, then to the White House for approval. The U.S. Senate has final say on the nominee.

In 2015, The Capital reported that current superintendent Carter’s salary was about $199,300.

Spencer’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Buck was not available for interviews.

Sean S. Buck biography

Current rank: Rear Admiral

Education: BS, Physics and Oceanography, Naval Academy, 1979-1983 MA, Security Policy, George Washington University, 1991-1992

Hometown: Indianapolis

Service: Lieutenant, Patrol Squadron-40; Catapult officer, USS Theodore Roosevelt; Operations Action Officer, Reconnaissance Operations Directorate, Joint Chiefs of Staff; Commanding officer, Patrol Squadron-26; Commanding Officer, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11; Commanding Officer, Commander Patrol and Reconnaissance Group; Director, 21st Century Sailor Office; Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and the U.S. 4th Fleet

Honors: Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit

