Model home homicide in Hanover: What we know so far

After receiving a 911 call in Hanover Wednesday afternoon, police found a startling scene when they found Steve Bernard Wilson, 33, of Annapolis dead inside a model home.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and are releasing only limited information. Here’s what we know so far:

Wilson

Wilson was working as a marketing and sales representative out of the model home for Ryan Homes.

Steve Bernard Wilson, 33, of Annapolis, was found dead of an apparent homicide Wednesday inside a model home in Hanover.

He leaves behind a wife and two children. He is originally from Edgewater and graduated from South River High School. He attended Anne Arundel Community College and the University of Maryland, University College, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before taking a job with Ryan Homes in September 2017, he worked at his parents auto shop in Annapolis, Admiral Tire.

Ryan Homes

Ryan Homes is a national housing development company with properties concentrated east of the Mississippi River, from Illinois to Florida. Company officials have not commented on Wilson’s death.

The company is one of the most active residential developers in Anne Arundel County, with 41 projects in and around the county, according to its website.

Shipley Homestead

Wilson was working in the model home for the Shipley Homestead subdivision by Ryan Homes.

The company’s website calls it a single-family community with resort-style living, with prices starting just under $500,000.

Wilson was working in the model home for the Shipley Homestead subdivision by Ryan Homes.

The site is marketed for its proximity to Fort George G. Meade — located about five minutes away. It also is close to the Baltimore Washington Parkway, Route 100 and the Howard County line.

The finished project will include 153 homes, a clubhouse, three outdoor pools, a fitness center, dog park, playground and recreation fields, according to information on construction by Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the company website.

Realtors’ concerns

The Anne Arundel County Association of Realtors plans to discuss safety concerns for people working in real estate Friday morning.

Michele Cordel, president of Annapolis-based professional group, said individual builders have their own safety precautions but safety has been a concern for some time.

“Any time that you’re in a situation where you’re in a home and you have a big sign outside that says ‘Open House,’ you’re letting people in the door and they have not been vetted,” she said.

