Fire in Maryland City leaves eight people without a home

Just days before Christmas, fire departments from four jurisdictions battled a Maryland City house fire that left four adults and four children displaced.

At 5:28 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3300 block of Crumpton South, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a news release Saturday.

Occupants of the house called 9-1-1 to report a fire in a bedroom, but all were able to escape before firefighters arrived. There were no injuries, according to the Arundel fire department.

Firefighters saw fire coming from a window in the front of the one-story ranch house and heavy fire coming from the basement in the back of the home, the release said.

It took 35 minutes and 42 firefighters from Anne Arundel, Prince George’s and Howard counties along with Fort Meade to bring the fire under control, according to the release.

The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit determined that it was an accidental fire with the cause still under investigation. Damages are estimated at $115,000.

The four adults and four children who were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.