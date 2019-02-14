Annapolis man charged with murder in Glen Burnie shooting

An Annapolis man was charged with murder Tuesday as police say he shot and killed a man in Glen Burnie last year.

Darius Mackell, 19, of Annapolis, faces first- and second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Dante Simmons on July 2, 2018.

Anne Arundel County Police had been searching for a suspect in Simmons death and charging documents state that DNA samples and witness testimony led to Mackell’s arrest on Wednesday.

Officers first found Simmons at the emergency room of Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where medical personnel were attempting to treat multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Simmons died from his injuries a short time later and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore ruled his death a homicide by gunfire the next day.

In charging documents, police write that further investigation of Simmons death found the two had met inside a parked car on Short Curve Road in Glen Burnie, near Cloverhurst Road.

Police wrote that “an unknown DNA profile” obtained at the scene matched Mackell’s and that the same piece of evidence had a blood stain matched to Simmons’ DNA.

A witness also identified Mackell as Simmons’ killer, police wrote.

Mackell had just been released from incarceration less than two weeks before being charged with murdering Simmons.

Court records show he was released from jail on Jan. 31 after pleading guilty to second-degree assault in an unrelated domestic violence case for an incident on Oct. 22. He was sentenced to time served and five years of probation.

Mackell is currently being held without bond following a bail review hearing at Anne Arundel County District Court this morning, court records state.

No attorney is listed as representing Mackell in court records.

