Police: Two arrested in Linthicum for prostitution

Police say two people were arrested Tuesday after the department received complaints of a possible prostitution operation in Linthicum.

Anne Arundel police said residents called about alleged prostitution activity at the Blue Moon Wellness Center at 810 Nursery Road in Linthicum, near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Two people — Guifang Wu, 47, of Flushing, New York, and Xiangdong Tang, 55, of Rosedale — were arrested after a police investigation and charged with prostitution offenses. Wu was also charged with operating a massage parlor without a license.

Neither of the two had attorneys listed in court records.

Their arrests come after two women were arrested on prostitution charges in April after police investigated the Oriental Wellness Center, a block away on the same road.

Police have also battled against alleged prostitution and human trafficking rings based around the Linthicum airport and north county, with a number of arrests seemingly centered around New York state.

A New York man was charged in February with human trafficking after detectives allegedly made contact with two women advertising prostitution on the Internet.

In January, a woman from Brooklyn, New York, was one of two arrested after police investigated a massage parlor in Glen Burnie. It marked the third parlor in Glen Burnie with employees or owners from New York who were charged with prostitution.

