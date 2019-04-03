Anne Arundel court denies former County Executive John Leopold's criminal conviction appeal

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court has denied former County Executive John Leopold’s request to vacate his criminal conviction.

Leopold requested a hearing and his convictions be vacated on the grounds that his defense attorneys represented him ineffectively. Leopold was convicted on two counts of misconduct in office for having county employees help with campaign issues and change his catheter bag.

Retired Judge Diane O. Leasure denied Leopold’s request stating the former county executive’s claims did not meet the requirements to prove ineffective counsel. In his appeal Leopold argued his attorney’s advice was poor and they didn’t appropriately cross-examine a witness.

“Petitioner’s contention that his counsel advised him that his actions did not rise to the level of misconduct throughout the trial does not amount to ineffective assistance of counsel,” Leasure wrote. “The advice was successful in that the arguments made by counsel resulted in not guilty findings as to two misconduct charges in the indictment — count two and count four.”

Leopold did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story will be updated.

