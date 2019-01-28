Former Anne Arundel exec John Leopold asks courts to vacate 2013 conviction

Former Anne Arundel County Executive John Leopold has asked the courts to vacate his 2013 conviction of misconduct in office, arguing that his defense attorneys at the time did not effectively represent him.

In a petition filed last week in county Circuit Court, the Pasadena resident included a 111-page transcript of testimony by a key witness before a grand jury in April 2011 under examination by then-State Prosecutor, Emmet C. Davitt. Leopold claims the testimony is inconsistent with trial testimony.

“The point of the petition is that if an error hadn’t been made by counsel in the court proceedings — if the true facts had been presented — the results would have been a different judgment,” Leopold said in an interview with The Capital Monday.

A judge ruled Leopold illegally used his security detail and other employees to do campaign work and empty his catheter drainage bag, landing him in jail for 30 days with another 30 days of house arrest. He also was forbidden to run for office for five years, which was overturned in a later appeal.

His resignation from office led to the appointment of County Executive Laura Neuman.

During an attempt at a political comeback in the 2018 Republican primary race for House of Delegates, Leopold argued that if he had only provided the appropriate evidence and cross-examined particular witnesses, the case would have resolved differently.

Leopold's lawyers during his trial, Bruce Marcus and Robert Bonsib, declined to comment on the petition because they had not seen it. But Bonsib said he and his partner worked hard to defend Leopold.

“Bruce and I gave him 110 percent of our time and efforts,” Bonsib said.

The petition claims Marcus and Bonsib incorrectly advised Leopold during the case that his actions did not meet the standard for misconduct in office, they didn’t question allegations against him and didn’t disclose a potential conflict of interest to Leopold regarding involvement on the Election Law Commission, among other claims. Leopold and his new attorney also argue that the judge had prepared its verdict prior to the end of closing arguments.

In particular, the petition states the defense didn’t cross-examine Patty Medlin regarding her testimony that she had to empty his catheter bags. Medlin worked for several administrations and was Leopold’s appointments coordinator.

She testified before the grand jury that Leopold coerced employees into doing campaign work and required her to set up meetings with women he met in public and found physically attractive.

Testimony revolving around the drainage bag was emotional. Medlin tearfully recalled one of the instances she had to empty the bag. She testified that she had to change Leopold's catheter several times a day for weeks, despite feeling that he was humiliated by the task that she felt he could have done himself.

Leopold claims there are inconsistencies with the timeline given to the grand jury and at trial.

“(Medlin) was the first one to testify during the trial. That was designed by the prosecution. It was highly inflammatory and it inflamed the trial judge and the judges on the court of special appeals,” Leopold said.

“I told my lawyer to cross-examine the witness because her statements were false, but he told me, ‘John, stay focused. This is not a crime.’ But once her inflammatory testimony occurred at the trial, as an experienced lawyer he should have known that if not challenged, that would inflame the court, and that’s exactly what occurred. It’s important that the record be cleared up.”

Leopold’s appeal also includes 35 pages of his medical records, which includes doctors notes following a February 2010 back surgery that left him unable to urinate, according to a July 2010 letter written by an Annapolis doctor. A catheter was placed in Leopold during that surgery. He was told he had no muscle tone in his bladder, according to the letter.

Medlin also testified that he would use a pair of binoculars kept in his fourth-floor office in downtown Annapolis to spy on women walking down the street outside his office and make comments on their appearance. Medlin also testified about Leopold's concerns that an incident in which he was seen having sex in a parking lot at Westfield Annapolis mall was going to become public.

The petition states Leopold faced “zealous character assassination by his opponents and that led to Petitioner’s defeat in the Primary Elections in the spring of 2018.”

In an interview with The Capital last year, Leopold cited a campaign flier that called him ‘predatory, cruel and abusive’ based on Medlin’s testimony. The flier was included as evidence in his petition.

“If I had done what she said in the trial, I would agree with that terminology, but that was not the truth,” Leopold said.

Brandi Bottalico, Jimmy Debutts and Rick Hutzell contributed to this story.