Bowie man dies in head-on collision; Glen Burnie man charged with manslaughter, drunk driving

A Glen Burnie man faces manslaughter and drunk driving charges after police say two cars collided head on in Laurel early Saturday morning, killing one driver.

Anne Arundel police wrote in a release Christopher Thomas, 39, of Glen Burnie, faces felony and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charges and driving under the influence offenses in the death of Raymond McCarter Jr., 33, of Bowie.

Police said the two were driving in the area of Route 32 and Route 198 when their vehicles collided head-on in the eastbound lanes.

Investigators believe Thomas caused the crash, saying that Thomas was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes in his 2002 Ford F-150 truck when he crashed into McCarter’s 2012 Toyota Camry.

Police were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Saturday and McCarter was pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas was not injured, police wrote, and there was no one else in either vehicle.

A preliminary investigation found Thomas at fault, police said, and wrote “the use of alcohol appears to have contributed to this crash.”

Police charged him with vehicular manslaughter and drunk driving charges after conferring with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office about the investigation.

The manslaughter charges came a few hours after police began investigating the crash.

Other fatal crash investigations have taken up to a year before prosecutors pursue manslaughter charges. Prosecutors waited until only days before the one-year anniversary of a fatal Christmas Eve crash in Churchton before charging a 31-year-old man with manslaughter.

At the time, the head of the county police’s Traffic Safety Section said crash investigations can take up to a year to complete.

It is unclear whether Thomas has retained an attorney as Maryland’s online court records are expected to be down while officials integrate Baltimore County records into the system this weekend.

