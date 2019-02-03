Thousands raised for family of man who died in Glen Burnie house fire

As of Sunday, more than 100 people had donated $8,000 to the family of George Kouimanis, 37, via a GoFundMe page. The fundraiser has a $10,000 goal, which will “ensure George’s children have the resources to make it through this tragic time and also George's parents have help with funeral expenses,” according to the page.
Kouimanis is survived by his 6-year-old twin sons, according to a family member.
Investigators say the fire that took Kouimanis’ life was accidental. It started in the basement of the one-story, single-family home at 415 Wellham Ave.
Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to the fire at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday night with a report that people were trapped inside the home, officials said.
Firefighters were able to free Kouimanis initially and found a 32-year-old woman and a 5-year-old boy also suffering life-threatening injuries. The department said the woman and child were able to escape the home before firefighters arrived at the scene.