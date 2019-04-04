ICE officials respond to Crofton shopping center as part of investigation

A spokeswoman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Wednesday that a number of its agents were at a Crofton shopping earlier in the day, but declined to say why.

The spokeswoman confirmed that agents responded to the center as part of an ongoing investigation, but would not offer details on the nature of the response or the investigation.

Area residents posted photos on social media Wednesday morning showing federal agents in a number of vehicles at the Crofton Centre at the corner of Route 3 and Davidsonville Road, and later at a home on Aberdeen Drive in Crofton.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore also declined to comment on details of the investigation.

