Double-homicide suspect who fled to Mexico extradited to Anne Arundel County, charged

The man charged in the shooting deaths of two Glen Burnie men in March, who fled for Mexico, was brought back to Anne Arundel County Wednesday.

Anne Arundel County police’s Fugitive Apprehension team retrieved the man from Texas, where he had been in the custody of U.S. Marshal’s Service after waiving his extradition rights in Mexico, police said.

The man and his wife, who turned herself into authorities in Pasadena, were wanted in the shooting deaths of Antwon Elijah Queen, 20, and Antwan Troy Briggs, 24. Anne Arundel County Police said the March 24 killings were a targeted attack.

Edwin Javier Hurtado-Valdez, 19, has been charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and with one count of using a firearm in a felony violent crime, according to electronic court records.

Hurtado-Valdez was ordered held without bond in a bail review Thursday, online records show.

A Mexican citizen, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Hurtado-Valdez had fled for the Mexican border sometime after the double-homicide. Hurtado-Valdez’s immigration status is unclear. He lived in Brooklyn at the time of the shooting.

Anne Arundel County police said Hurtado-Valdez was arrested by Mexican police in Tamaulipas, Nuevo Laredo near the Southern border of the United States and Laredo, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they nabbed the 19-year-old at the Laredo point of entry in Texas. The reason for the discrepancy in the accounts of Hurtado-Valdez’s arrest is unclear.

Cambrea May Lynn Sieck, 18, Hurtado-Valdez’s wife, turned herself into authorities has been charged with two counts of being an accessory after the fact. Police said she helped her husband flee the scene of the homicides and to hide evidence.

Sieck turned herself in at the Anne Arundel County police Eastern District station in Pasadena. Sieck was originally held without bond, but eventually ordered to house arrest after it became known she was four-months pregnant.

Detectives convinced Sieck’s family to persuade her to turn herself in, having originally believed she had fled the state, police said.

Queen and Hurtado-Valdez both graduated from North County High School in Glen Burnie: Queen in 2016 and Hurtado-Valdez the next year. It’s not clear if they knew each other.

Sieck graduated from Northeast High School in 2018, while Briggs last attended the Phoenix Academy, an alternative school, in 2012.

Police responded March 24 to the 300 block of Highland Drive in Glen Burnie to reports of gunshots. Responding officers found Queen lying in a parking with gunshot wounds and Briggs in the laundry room inside the apartment building also with gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene after fire department personnel tried to revive them, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical examiner determined Queen and Briggs died because of the multiple gunshot wounds they sustained.

Witnesses at the scene of the shooting told police they saw a man believed to be Hurtado-Valdez fleeing the scene of the shooting in a silver Nissan Maxima. Bystanders described the man as short and Hispanic, with short or slicked-back black hair.

Bystanders also told police they saw a light brown dog in the silver car and that they saw Hurtado-Valdez drive the vehicle and park next to Queen’s body before rifling through his pockets “as if searching for something.”

Queen, witnesses told police, communicated electronically with a social media account to arrange a meeting at an address on Highland Drive. Court documents show police believe Queen and Briggs were meeting somebody for a drug deal.

Police found the owner of the Silver Nissan. They originally charged the owner of the car in Queen’s and Briggs’ shooting deaths, but determined after interviewing the man that he was a family member of Hurtado-Valdez’s and had given the 19-year-old the car to use as his own.

Detectives identified Hurtado-Valdez via a social media account used to arrange a meeting with Queen and Briggs. Investigators would find the silver car at an address in Pasadena where Sieck’s family lived.

Police discovered blood stains on the inside and exterior of the vehicle. “The suspected blood stains could have been transferred from onto the vehicle after (Hurtado-Valdez) touched a bleeding Queen and searched his pockets,” police wrote in charging documents.

Sieck’s family at the Pasadena address — where she has been ordered to house arrest and can only leave for doctor’s appointments and meetings with her attorney — told detectives that she and Hurtado-Valdez showed up at the residence after the shooting March 24.

Sieck told a resident of her family member’s home in Pasadena that Hurtado-Valdez met two men in an apartment complex and shot them during an altercation. Investigators spoke with Hurtado-Valdez’s family, who told them he owned a light brown dog.

