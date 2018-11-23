Prosecutors: Brothers, son ran 'rather sophisticated' heroin ring across Severna Park, Arnold

A heroin ring that sold a dangerous cocktail of drugs across Severna Park and Arnold was led by two brothers and sometimes had a son help with the operation, prosecutors say.

According to court recordings obtained by The Capital, investigators believe an alleged drug trafficking organization headed by Glenn and Earl Davis — who face multiple gang and drug-related charges — sold heroin cocktails along the Ritchie Highway corridor and was headed by three relatives.

Anne Arundel police said last month they arrested 21 people in connection with a drug trafficking organization that had been selling heroin and cocaine in the region.

The department said it seized 1.74 kilograms of fentanyl and 8.68 kilograms of xylazine, a horse tranquilizer even the county police chief said he’d never seen in most typical illicit drug markets. Police said they also confiscated 1/3-kilogram of heroin and about ½-kilogram of cocaine.

In the bail review hearing for Earl Davis, who’s charged with being the No. 2 in command of the operation, Assistant State’s Attorney Nicolle Norris said the alleged trafficking operation was run by Earl and his brother, Glenn Davis.

Norris added that when the brothers would go on runs to deliver the drugs to the region, they’d sometimes bring Glenn’s son, Marquise Davis, to assist. He faces six distribution and conspiracy charges.

During Earl Davis’ bail review hearing on Oct. 25, Norris said police had cut off a main supply of several illicit drugs into the county.

“This drug trafficking organization essentially is the source of supply for heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in the Severna Park and Arnold areas of Anne Arundel County,” said Norris, chief of the felony narcotics unit.

She called the organization “rather sophisticated,” saying the leaders enlisted a number of addicts and small-time dealers to sell the drugs along the Route 2 corridor.

They would take calls from buyers and run the drugs to parking lots at local McDonald’s, Chik-Fil-A and Five Below stores, Norris said. They’d then bring back the proceeds to Glenn and Earl Davis, who then paid them in drugs or money.

The group sold drugs Monday through Saturday, Norris said, and would cut the drugs at the home of Jeffrey Edward Koehn, 38, who lived on the 700 block of Stinchcomb Road in Severna Park.

Koehn also faces various drug distribution charges.

Between June and October, police said they saw the Davis family members regularly drive large amounts of drugs to Koehn’s house and then distribute smaller amounts to their dealers to sell in the surrounding area, Norris said.

Their habits had changed over the course of the year, prosecutors said, as originally Earl Davis’ home in Pikesville was used to cut and package the drugs.

Norris said officers bought drugs from the group 15 times using undercover officers and drug lab analysis found that none of the samples contained just straight heroin. Rather, the group had been using aother drugs to cut the heroin with, saying some samples tested positive for heroin, fentanyl, bath salts, caffeine and xylazine.

Anne Arundel Police Chief Timothy Altomare said in October one person died as a result of the drugs while as many as seven overdoses were tied to the ring.

“This organization has been selling what we contend is a highly toxic combination of these chemicals,” Norris said.

Glenn Davis also had a large amount of drugs and cash seized from his home, Norris said. Officers found a safe with between $300,000 and $350,000 inside, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine and 3 kilograms “of a substance in a silver foil packet” a Baltimore County detective told investigators was fentanyl shipped from China.

And while much has been made of how fentanyl is creating a more lethal drug market for heroin users, Norris said this gang mixed so many chemicals together “it is difficult for typical detox methods” to treat.

She added that people addicted to heroin have told investigators they still become sick when they buy heroin from other dealers, suggesting they’ve built a dependency on drugs outside of the opioid.

Attorneys for Earl and Glenn Davis did not return calls for comment. No attorney is listed as representing Marquise Davis or Koehn in court records.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Capital today »