Jessup man charged with murder in Hanover model home homicide

Police have charged a Jessup man with murder in the death of an Annapolis man inside a Hanover model home, saying he shot him to death during a robbery Wednesday.

Dillon Nicholas Augustyniak, 18, of Jessup, shot Steve Bernard Wilson, 33, of Annapolis while Wilson was working for Ryan Homes out of a model home in Hanover, police wrote in charging documents.

Augustyniak stole Wilson’s cell phone and laptop and investigators believe he tried to sell the gun he used to murder the Annapolis resident, police wrote in charging documents.

Police were first alerted to the scene when someone called 911 around 5 p.m. Wednesday from 7552 Newmanstown Dr. in Hanover, where Wilson was working as a sales representative for Ryan Homes.

There was no voice on the other line, police wrote, but someone “was breathing heavily and sounded to be in distress.”

As the dispatcher attempted to ask questions, charging documents state another voice came from the background asking “Where is the money” and “Who are you talking to?”

When police arrived at the scene, they found Wilson unresponsive and, after medics attempted to render aid, pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police wrote in charging documents video surveillance showed Augustyniak “armed with a long gun.”

After Augustyniak was established as a suspect through video surveillance and witness interviews, police wrote other witnesses told investigators he gave Wilson’s phone to someone else and was attempting to sell a firearm “the same caliber that was used to commit the homicide.”

Police searched Augustyniak’s residence Thursday, charging documents state, and found a firearm “consistent with the type of firearm used in the homicide.”

In a statement, Wilson’s brother-in-law, Leland Sampson, said the family was made aware of the arrest and thanked the community for their support during the investigation.

“We are incredibly grateful for the efforts of investigators who have (tirelessly) worked non-stop to find the person who killed Steven Wilson,” Sampson wrote in an email.

He also pointed to a GoFundMe page made in Wilson’s memory to help pay for the two children Wilson leaves behind.

No attorney is listed as representing Augustyniak in court records. He is currently being held without bail prior to a bail review hearing on Monday.

This story will be updated.

