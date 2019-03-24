'Targeted attack' leaves two males dead in Glen Burnie

Two males were pronounced dead after Anne Arundel County Police responded to reports of a shooting in Glen Burnie Sunday afternoon, said Lt. Glen Shanahan, a spokesperson for the department.
Police were called to the 300 block of Highland Drive around 4:30 p.m., Shanahan said.
Officials found two males with trauma to their bodies. One is an adult, the other is believed to be an adult, Shanahan said.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Shanahan said.
“We believe this is a targeted event and not a random act,” Shanahan said.
twitter.com/lauren_lumps