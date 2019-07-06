One dead, two wounded after armed person opens fire at Glen Burnie pool party

Police say a Gwynn Oak man died Friday and two people injured after a person opened fire at a pool party in Glen Burnie.

James Antonio Diggs IV, 29, of the 4300 block of Chatham Road, was fatally shot Friday.

Police responded to the 500 block of Everett Road around 11:15 p.m. Friday for reports of shots fired, the department said. Officers found Diggs suffering from gunshot wounds and fire officials transported him to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he died from his injuries.

Officers found out two other gunshot victims — a 27-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman — went to local hospitals with non life threatening injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives, who canvassed the scene and interviewed multiple witnesses, determined that the victims were at a pool party when an armed person opened fire, striking at least those three.

An autopsy of Diggs’ body is slated for today to determine the exact cause of death.

Police urge anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

This story will be updated.

