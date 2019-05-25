House fire in Glen burnie sends firefighter to burn center, displaced seven

Anne Arundel County firefighters were assisted by the Baltimore County and Baltimore City fire departments in putting out a fire in a Glen Burnie townhouse on Friday, Anne Arundel County Fire spokesman Capt. Russ Davies said.
Firefighters were called to the 6000 block of Mount Vernon Lane at 2:52 p.m. and saw flames coming from the second floor of the end-of-the-row townhouse, Davies said.
It took 29 firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the fire.
Four adults and three children were displaced from the home, Davies said.
One firefighter was transported to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bay View with non-life-threatening injuries, Davies said.
Anne Arundel County Fire is investigating the cause of the fire and dollar amount of damage.
Surveillance video provided by Anne Arundel County Police shows a Ford F350 pickup truck backing into a 7-Eleven on Defense Highway in Crofton in an attempt to steal an ATM from the store.
On Friday, December 07, 2018 at approximately 12:52 a.m., the Fugitive Apprehension Team assisted by the Baltimore Police Department located Dillon Augustyniak in the 2100 block of Ramsey Street, Baltimore, Maryland. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and has been charged for the murder of Steven Wilson with First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Theft $1500.00 to under $25,000.00 and Firearm use in a Felony Crime of Violence. The investigation revealed this was a random act of violence with the motive being robbery.
D.C. Police release video showing "person of interest" in threats to CAIR the Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization. CAIR said it is taking extra security precautions after seeing the video.
Anne Arundel County officials discuss a $550,000 grant awarded to law enforcement by Gov. Larry Hogan to combat gangs.
A locomotive at an Odenton maintenance yard caught fire Wednesday morning, damaging the train engine but nothing else.
