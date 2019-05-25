House fire in Glen burnie sends firefighter to burn center, displaced seven

Anne Arundel County firefighters were assisted by the Baltimore County and Baltimore City fire departments in putting out a fire in a Glen Burnie townhouse on Friday, Anne Arundel County Fire spokesman Capt. Russ Davies said.

Firefighters were called to the 6000 block of Mount Vernon Lane at 2:52 p.m. and saw flames coming from the second floor of the end-of-the-row townhouse, Davies said.

It took 29 firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the fire.

Four adults and three children were displaced from the home, Davies said.

One firefighter was transported to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bay View with non-life-threatening injuries, Davies said.

Anne Arundel County Fire is investigating the cause of the fire and dollar amount of damage.