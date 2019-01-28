Man found dead in median of Route 10 in Glen Burnie; police investigating

Police are investigating a man’s death after his body was found early Monday in the median strip of Route 10 in Glen Burnie.

Witnesses reported a general emergency in the area of Route 10 near the Ordnance Road Correctional Center at 5:50 a.m., said Capt. Russ Davies, spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

He said the 911 callers reported a person “laying in the median strip” and, when paramedics arrived, Davies said the person was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, Anne Arundel County police spokeswoman, said it was the body of a man believed to be in his 60s or 70s. He may have been living at a nearby homeless camp.

She said there were no signs of trauma on the man’s body and the department is awaiting an autopsy from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Officer in Baltimore before ruling a cause of death.

The investigation partially closed the ramp onto Route 10 early Monday, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Capital today »