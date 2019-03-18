Body found after RV fire in Glen Burnie, police say

Police are investigating a suspicious death after officers found a body in Glen Burnie Monday morning when firefighters extinguished a recreational vehicle on fire.

Anne Arundel police spokeswoman Sgt. Jacklyn Davis said firefighters were called to the area of Ritchie Highway and Sycamore Drive in Glen Burnie at 5:25 a.m. for a report of a fire in a wooded area. Police officers were called to the scene at 5:37 a.m., Davis said.

Firefighters found a recreational vehicle “fully engulfed in flames,” Davis said.

Once the fire was extinguished, Davis said officers at the scene found a male body. They have not identified the person.

Police are currently treating the incident as a “suspicious death,” Davis said, and homicide detectives are investigating.

The body is currently being taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore and Davis said it’s likely that police will have more information about whether the person’s death constitutes a homicide once an autopsy is completed.

An 83-year-old woman died last month in a fire at a senior living facility in Odenton officials said was started when her clothing came into contact with an electric stove burner.

In January, a 37-year-old man died from injuries he suffered in a fire at his Glen Burnie home on Wellham Avenue.

