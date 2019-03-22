Two Bowie men sentenced to life in prison for 2018 Gambrills murder

Two Bowie men were sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 20 years for their roles in the 2018 shooting of a Gambrills man during an armed robbery, in which they stole $17.

Shamar Terrence Hamm, 23, and Dwayne Stephen Commock, 19, were both sentenced Friday in Circuit Court by Judge Glenn Klavans for their role in the killing of 28-year-old Andrew Kolta on Jan. 29, 2018.

The State’s Attorney’s Office said Celeste Long, 21, also of Bowie, drove Hamm and Commock to Kolta’s apartment complex and attempted to rob him at gunpoint before Commock shot him in the back while Kolta was running away.

Long was sentenced to 15 years of active incarceration and five years of supervised probation Friday after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery and a weapons charge in July. Circuit Court Judge Glenn Klavans sentenced her to 50 years in prison, but suspended 45 years of the term.

Long remained in her vehicle as a "getaway driver" while Hamm and Commock, both wearing masks over their faces, approached Kolta and demanded his wallet. When Kolta attempted to run away, Commock shot him in the back. Commock then took Kolta’s wallet before he and Hamm returned to Long's car and fled the scene.

Kolta only had $17 on him at the time and police said they took it to a convenience store.

Kolta was found suffering from gunshot wounds not far from his home on Jan. 29, 2018, and died the next day at the hospital.

The murder weapon, a handgun, was found in Long’s vehicle during a search.

Commock pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and a weapons charge in September.

Hamm was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery and other related misdemeanor charges by an Anne Arundel County jury in February.

Police said witnesses helped identify Commock as the shooter and all three were arrested in Silver Spring on Feb. 1.

