KKK fliers distributed in Lothian, police say, in second such Anne Arundel incident over three days

Anne Arundel County police say Klu Klux Klan fliers were distributed in the Iron Stone community in Lothian.
The fliers were found around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a statement issued by police. Officials say the fliers “were not threatening in nature, but were extremely offensive.”
“The Anne Arundel County Police Department condemns this type of behavior and these racist ideologies. This mindset has no place within our county,” police Chief Timothy Altomare said. “We will continue to work extremely hard to make all citizens in this county feel safe and included.”
Officers do not know who is responsible for the fliers.
Police have described the incident as “non-criminal in nature.” No threats were made.
A dog walker reported finding a flier near the intersection of Dorchester Road and Washington Avenue in Glen Burnie, and police responded around 11:50 a.m. The 30 to 40 fliers were inside bags of gravel, likely to weigh them down, and lying in people’s front yards, said police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure.
The county police Homeland Security and Intelligence Unit is not releasing photos of the fliers yet, but described them as KKK propaganda.
Though the contents of the flier are covered under the First Amendment’s freedom of speech protections, they are “highly offensive,” Frashure said, and the department is investigating their source. There are no suspects thus far.