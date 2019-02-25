Anne Arundel school board adopts capital budget

The Anne Arundel County school board Monday night voted to adopt a $172 million capital budget for the fiscal year 2020, which includes major construction projects at five schools.

Members were expected to propose 80 amendments, a “record number,” to Superintendent George Arlotto’s recommended $1.26 billion operating budget, said President Terry Gilleland. Last year’s Board of Education considered nine or 10 amendments before adopting the fiscal 2019 budget.

The capital budget includes $24 million to build a new Crofton-area high school. George Cromwell, Edgewater, Tyler Heights and Richard Henry Lee elementary schools are also in the construction pipeline.

Josie Urrea was the only member to propose an amendment to the capital budget. The recently elected vice president advocated for a $130,000 addition to the budget to fund more playground supplies. Board members unanimously adopted the motion.

The budget outlines several other projects — feasibility studies at Quarterfield, Hillsmere and Rippling Woods elementary schools. The budget includes funds — $10 million — to design a new Old Mill West High School, slated to be built on the old Papa John’s Farm in Severn.

School safety also represents a significant piece of the capital budget; $7.4 million have been earmarked to upgrade classroom door locks, equip schools with double-barrier entryways and update security cameras. School officials approved a $7 million appropriation to reduce the county’s $2.1 billion maintenance backlog.

Board members moved through capital budget discussions relatively swiftly before tackling Arlotto’s proposed operational budget.

The larger budget includes requests to expand mental health services, fund compensation placeholders for teachers and other employees, and hire more professionals to serve the county’s growing population of bilingual students.

After the board approves the district’s spending plan, it will go to County Executive Steuart Pittman. He can make changes within the budget but has to keep increases in funding needed to maintain existing programs.

The County Council, once it receives the budget as part of Pittman’s wider county budget, will have the final say on how much the school system will receive next fiscal year.

The fiscal year covered by the budget takes effect July 1.

