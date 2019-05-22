Annapolis public housing residents sue, claiming racial discrimination and deplorable conditions

Almost 30 public housing residents have sued the city and Housing Authority of Annapolis, claiming decades of racial discrimination against those communities have culminated in deplorable living conditions that are dangerous for occupants.

Six properties owned and operated exclusively by the housing authority have fallen into disrepair. Mold, sewage leaks and water damage have proliferated because the city does not enforce its code on those properties, the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit targets Mayor Gavin Buckley, the housing authority’s executive director Beverly Wilbourn and the City Council, saying they conspired to “suspend city inspections of HACA properties” and allow Wilbourn to decrease the quality standard of the housing.

Mitchelle Stephenson, a spokeswoman for the city, said Tuesday afternoon the city had not yet been served with the lawsuit and needed time to review it.

Wilbourn, who plans to leave her job at the end of her contract in October, did not respond to requests for comment. The authority is seeking a new executive director as it moves ahead with plans to rebuild Newtowne 20.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Capital today. »

The city has lower health and safety standards for the public housing communities, which are primarily occupied by African Americans because of policies of urban renewal decades ago that demolished many historic black neighborhoods, the residents claim in their lawsuit.

Filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, the lawsuit asks a federal judge to mandate the city and housing authority reverse the better part of a century’s worth of discriminatory practices and replace them with fair housing policies.

Annapolis’ black residents had a historic community in an area known as the Old 4th Ward, including a vibrant business and cultural landscape. It began to fade with the end of legal segregation before being demolished by an urban renewal program that created much of the state government complex in Annapolis.

Many residents relocated to public housing complexes built along the edge of the city, where some of their families remain today.

“If your public housing is good, it benefits everyone in the city,” said Joseph Donahue, an Annapolis native and attorney with Wise & Donahue, who crafted the federal lawsuit. “It’s important for our local economy and everything else that these people have a good place to go home to at night.”

Donahue’s complaint offers detailed allegations about why at least 29 residents in five of the HACA’s six public housing — Newtowne 20, Harbour House, Eastport Terrace, Morris H. Blum Senior Apartments and Robinwood — don’t have safe homes.

The lawsuit claims the city, housing authority, Buckley and Wilbourn violated the plaintiffs’ rights under the Fair Housing Act, the Civil Rights Act, the Maryland Consumer Protection Act, among other laws.

“HACA Properties managed solely by HACA are neither licensed nor inspected by the City,” the lawsuit claims. “These properties are the only rental properties within the City that are neither licensed nor inspected. They are not licensed because the City Code is simply not enforced on the HACA Properties.”

The Annapolis City Code says that no property can be rented without the landlord obtaining an operation license from the city Department of Planning and Zoning. The city cannot grant an operating license unless the facility is found to be compliant with minimum requirements of the city code — fire safety, toxic materials, ventilation and a host of other checks.

A transition team report for then-Mayor Mike Pantelides in 2014 recommended the city begin inspecting all HACA apartments. Not doing so violated Maryland law, the team argued.

The city began inspecting HACA properties in May 2016, completing the initial round a few months later, according to the lawsuit. City inspectors found almost 2,500 code violations across the 790 HACA units — including a lack of hardwired smoke detectors at all HACA properties, the complaint details.

The violations should’ve required the housing authority to relocate tenants and for the city to revoke a rental license it’s unclear HACA ever had, the lawsuit details. The city did neither.

In 2018, legislation from Mayor Gavin Buckley sought to change the terms of the city and the housing authority’s cooperation agreement — which spells out how federal funds are obtained for public housing, according to the complaint.

Under the agreement, HACA was supposed to pay fees to the city instead of taxes and the city was to provide services for public housing residents, but the housing authority hadn’t paid the fees for years, the lawsuit details.

Buckley’s legislation forgave the debt and reduced the housing authority’s annual fee to $1, the complaint details. By doing so, the city is “complicit in furthering the sub-standard conditions in which the residents of HACA properties find themselves and for which they have no avenue for recourse,” the lawsuit alleges.

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that because the city failed to enforce its code on housing authority properties, it subjected the tenants to racial discrimination, which violates U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requirements for entities that received federal funds.

Donahue said the lawsuit is not politically motivated: Decisions and policies negatively impacting the mostly black residents of Annapolis public housing far preceded the current and most recent mayors.

This lawsuit, Donahue said, provides an opportunity for the city to reverse course and implement wholesale change.

Donahue said the kind of change this lawsuit intends to inspire cannot be solved with new management.

“I think the city should have the moral courage to do the right thing,” he said.

CAPTION Surveillance video provided by Anne Arundel County Police shows a Ford F350 pickup truck backing into a 7-Eleven on Defense Highway in Crofton in an attempt to steal an ATM from the store. Surveillance video provided by Anne Arundel County Police shows a Ford F350 pickup truck backing into a 7-Eleven on Defense Highway in Crofton in an attempt to steal an ATM from the store. CAPTION Surveillance video provided by Anne Arundel County Police shows a Ford F350 pickup truck backing into a 7-Eleven on Defense Highway in Crofton in an attempt to steal an ATM from the store. Surveillance video provided by Anne Arundel County Police shows a Ford F350 pickup truck backing into a 7-Eleven on Defense Highway in Crofton in an attempt to steal an ATM from the store. CAPTION On Friday, December 07, 2018 at approximately 12:52 a.m., the Fugitive Apprehension Team assisted by the Baltimore Police Department located Dillon Augustyniak in the 2100 block of Ramsey Street, Baltimore, Maryland. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and has been charged for the murder of Steven Wilson with First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Theft $1500.00 to under $25,000.00 and Firearm use in a Felony Crime of Violence. The investigation revealed this was a random act of violence with the motive being robbery. On Friday, December 07, 2018 at approximately 12:52 a.m., the Fugitive Apprehension Team assisted by the Baltimore Police Department located Dillon Augustyniak in the 2100 block of Ramsey Street, Baltimore, Maryland. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and has been charged for the murder of Steven Wilson with First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Theft $1500.00 to under $25,000.00 and Firearm use in a Felony Crime of Violence. The investigation revealed this was a random act of violence with the motive being robbery. CAPTION D.C. Police release video showing "person of interest" in threats to CAIR the Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization. CAIR said it is taking extra security precautions after seeing the video. D.C. Police release video showing "person of interest" in threats to CAIR the Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization. CAIR said it is taking extra security precautions after seeing the video. CAPTION Anne Arundel County officials discuss a $550,000 grant awarded to law enforcement by Gov. Larry Hogan to combat gangs. Anne Arundel County officials discuss a $550,000 grant awarded to law enforcement by Gov. Larry Hogan to combat gangs. CAPTION A locomotive at an Odenton maintenance yard caught fire Wednesday morning, damaging the train engine but nothing else. A locomotive at an Odenton maintenance yard caught fire Wednesday morning, damaging the train engine but nothing else.

twitter.com/alex_mann10