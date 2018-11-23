Police: Man stabbed by teenager in Thanksgiving road rage incident

Police are searching for a 16-year-old male they say stabbed a man on Thanksgiving during a road rage incident in Edgewater Thursday.

Anne Arundel police said officers were called to the area of Route 214 and Muddy Creek Road at 10:45 a.m.

A man told police he’d been stabbed in the hip after a male teenager got out of his car and assaulted him during a road rage incident.

Police said the man had gotten into a dispute on the road with a female driver and the two pulled over and got into an argument.

A white male passenger who looked to be about 16 years old then got out and stabbed the other driver in the hip, police said. The department did not say what weapon was used, but said he was not seriously injured and was treated at a local hospital.

The woman was driving a dark green Jeep Compass or Patriot SUV, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 410-222-1960 or leave tips anonymously at 410-222-4700.

