Police identify victims in Glen Burnie double homicide Sunday

Anne Arundel County Police have identified the two victims of a double homicide in Glen Burnie Sunday afternoon.

Antwon Elijah Queen, 20, of the 500 block of Baltic Avenue in Brooklyn, and Antwan Troy Briggs, 24, with no fixed address, were found dead Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m., according to a news release from the department.

County police responded to a report of gunshots in the 300 block of Highland Drive Sunday and found Queen lying in the parking lot dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police then found Briggs dead in a room located in an apartment complex on the 300 block of Highland Drive, according to the release.

Police said in the release that an autopsy is scheduled today to determine the exact cause of each death.

Homicide detectives interviewed several witnesses and evidence technicians retrieved various items from the scene, police said.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests the killings were part of a targeted incident, not a random act. The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, the county police tip line at 410-222-4700.