Fliers protesting Anne Arundel diversity course seen at South River

A flier sent to “Patriot Parents” of incoming ninth graders at South River High School is calling for a protest of a newly mandated diversity course, calling it a “radical leftist course mandate.”

The flier — a photo of which was obtained by The Capital and confirmed by school officials — calls on parents to join an email list to try to overturn the mandate, which was passed by the school board last week.

In an 8-0 vote, the board voted to require the course about diversity, inclusion and equity after a number of racist incidents at Anne Arundel schools.

Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said officials are aware of the flier and are discussing whether to address it directly.

He said the course “in no way seeks to impart values on students” as “that is the job of the parent, the family (and) the home.”

He said the flier “underscores the need for this course.”

The flier calls the Global Community Citizenship course requirement something “that will dumb down the curriculum, brainwash and indoctrinate our kids to their agenda of globalism, anti-Americanism, and political correctness.”

It also claims the course’s goal is “to EXCLUDE and NOT TOLERATE conservative and patriotic thought.”

“We will not blindly and sheepishly allow our kids to be brainwashed and indoctrinated to radical leftist extremism and political correctness without knowing exactly what is in the curriculum,” the flier reads.

The email was blacked out in the photo sent to The Capital and no other contact information was available on the flier itself.

Arundel High School started to pilot its Global Community Citizenship course in 2017 after a petition that invited students to join a white supremacy movement circulated at the school.

Mosier said it “is incredibly unfortunate” the anonymous author did not read materials about the course available online, as the flier reads “We have the right to wait for the online version so that we can have access to the course materials alongside our students in order to properly assess it for ourselves.”

According to the school system’s website, about 750 Arundel High School students have taken the course over its first three semesters.

“Through real world occurrences and issues, students identify and discuss topics, events, and essential questions relevant to their local community which allow them to understand their role in demonstrating civic virtues,” the school system wrote on the course’s webpage.

The school system also provides a number of resources that outline the course’s goals, the literature and media viewed during the course as well as a further breakdown of what topics will be discussed during specific times of the course.

The curriculum overview outlines that students will investigate the world beyond their immediate environment; recognize their own and others’ perspectives; exchange ideas effectively with diverse audiences; and translate their ideas and findings into appropriate actions to improve conditions.

Mosier said his office has not fielded any complaints from parents of the students who have already completed the course, and said an additional 250 students are taking it this semester.

