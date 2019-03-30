Anne Arundel dirt bike crash leaves teen with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries

Paramedics transported a 13-year-old boy to Children’s National hospital in Washington, D.C., after a dirt bike crash in Lothian, a fire official said.

The boy who was riding the dirt bike suffered serious and possibly life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Eric Kornmeyer, a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Units responded to the 80 block of Portland Manor Road in Lothian at about 3:20 p.m., Kornmeyer said.

Kornmeyer said he did not have any more details about the accident as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Capital today. »

https://twitter.com/alex_mann10