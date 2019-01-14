Jimmy DeButts: Washington Capitals reward Anne Arundel youth hockey team for its response to racist incident

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Divyne Apollon II smiled.

He shook his head in disbelief when Washington Capitals’ captain Alex Ovechkin handed handed him one of his hockey sticks.

The 13-year-old’s eyes lit up when a parade of Capitals players sought him out Monday night.

It was also sad. Sad, since an ugly, racist incident spurred an invitation for Divyne and his Metro Maple Leafs teammates to the Capitals-St. Louis Blues game at Capital One Arena.

The Metro Maple Leafs, who call the Piney Orchard Ice Arena home, were invited to the game by Devante Smith-Pelly and John Carlson. The Capitals were impressed with the way Divyne’s teammates rallied around — and fought for — him after he was bombarded with racist taunts during a youth hockey game earlier this month in Pennsylvania.

An opposing team hurled racial epithets at Divyne. His teammates united behind him. While fighting shouldn’t be the first option, sometimes turning the other cheek only gets you smacked in the other. They had enough.

We should follow their lead. That adults responsible for the other team’s kids didn’t rein them in is reprehensible. But, it’s an honest reflection of human behavior percolating in some circles of society. For them, this type of behavior is acceptable.

That monkey sounds, the N-word or “stick to basketball” are casually tossed around is a mark of shame on us all. Sometimes, dropping the gloves is the only resort.

Divyne and 15 of his teammates — boys and girls — who attended Monday’s game reflect racial diversity that must scare some folks. Their idea that athletes should be separated by skin tone is sickening. But, while some cling to neanderthal beliefs, the Metro Maple Leafs exemplify the future.

“Just be cool with people. If you want to play the game, play the game,” Divyne said Monday in the Capitals’ locker room after the game. “I realized other people, who aren’t my family have my back.”

Among the Capitals the team met were Carlson, Smith-Pelly, Brooks Orpik, Braden Holtby, Jakub Vrana and Madison Bowey. They offered words of encouragement. Carlson was impressed with the team’s unity following a disgusting incident.

Metro Maple Leafs goalie Alex Auchincloss received a stick from Holtby. The Severna Park resident said the Capitals’ support proves good people can balance out the bad.

“He’s our teammate,” Alex said. “It doesn’t matter what color your skin is.”

Unfortunately, Divyne’s incident isn’t an outlier. Last year, in Chicago, Smith-Pelly was on the receiving end of racist taunts while in the penalty box.

Metro Maple Leafs coach Brad Howington said these episodes aren’t isolated. While it’s troubling, Howington said they can be teaching moments.

“This is an issue that’s out there,” he said. “You have to step up for yourself and your teammates.”

Divyne’s father, Divyne Sr., said serving a five-game suspension for fighting gives his son a chance to improve his game. He said Divyne II critiques strategy watching from the stands.

“You never lose if you learn,” he said.

That’s an ideal to which we all should aspire.

