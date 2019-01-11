NBC to feature Anne Arundel murder on 'Dateline'

NBC will be highlighting an Anne Arundel murder investigation Friday on Dateline, focusing on how it took investigators several years to convict an Army soldier in the death of his wife in Severn.

The program, which airs at 10 p.m. Eastern Standard time, will feature an hour-long special called “The Alibi,” which looks at the investigation into Army Pvt. Karlyn Ramirez’s death in 2015.

Ramirez was found dead in her Severn home in Aug. 2015 in what appeared to be a sexual assault.

However, Anne Arundel County police and federal investigators uncovered a multi-state plot by her husband, Master Sgt. Maliek Kearney, 37, and his mistress Dolores Delgado, 33, to kill Ramirez and stage her death as a sexual assault.

Kearney, who prosecutors said shot his wife with a gun Delgado gave him, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in November after he was found guilty of murder by a jury.

Delgado, who pleaded guilty to the federal crime of crossing state lines to commit domestic violence resulting in a death, was sentenced to 17 years in prison in September.

The program will air at 10 p.m on NBC and will feature interviews with FBI agents and Anne Arundel detectives who worked on the case.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Capital today »