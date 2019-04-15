Anne Arundel County Council amends farm brew bill, honors legislative counsel

The Anne Arundel County Council voted Monday to amend farm brewery legislation and honored the council’s long-time lawyer.

The council voted to amend Bill 14-19, which would allow farms in lower density zones. This means the council did not make a final decision on the bill and will take it up at the next meeting, May 6. The bill was introduced by Councilwoman Amanda Fiedler, R-Arnold.

“(Farmers) should be allowed to diversify … and an opportunity to preserve what’s left of our farmland,” Fiedler said.

Amendments to the bill modified some of the bill’s requirements. Farm breweries must be on at least 10 acres, and the farm has to produce at least one acre of grain, hops or other natural ingredients used in the beer.

Another amendment removed language dealing with event and activity restrictions due to state laws already governing that issue.

Fiedler supported the first amendment but opposed the second, raising concerns it would lead to the breweries becoming special exceptions. Special exceptions require a public hearing before approval.

The legislation gives farm breweries similar opportunities to county farm wineries. It follows last year’s legislation that opened up county farms to agritourism opportunities as farmers expand their offerings.

The council also spent a few minutes honoring Amy Tate, the council’s legislative counsel. Tate sits alongside the council chair and guides the council on legislative questions. She was awarded a citation during a brief recognition of her work.

In other business

It was a short meeting Monday with the council wrapping up work shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Here are a few items from the council’s actions:

The council passed legislation allowing tattoo parlors and body piercing salons as auxiliary uses inside C1 commercially zoned districts. This zone is defined by the county as “local commercial districts.”

The council also approved a resolution placing two members — Stacey Korbelak and Chris Moore — to the Anne Arundel County Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. County Executive Steuart Pittman put together the task force after the June 28 shooting in The Capital Gazette offices on Bestgate Road. Five newspaper employees were killed in the shooting. The task force will meet and develop recommendations to reduce gun violence in the county.

Council members voted not to consider a resolution calling on Pittman to cooperate with the county auditor’s request for information. The vote was to suspend rules and vote on the resolution the day it was introduced. The resolution will be debated and voted on at the next council meeting.

