Anne Arundel police sergeant charged with assaulting another officer

An Anne Arundel police sergeant was charged Saturday with assaulting a fellow officer after an incident in Crofton.

Sgt. Kenneth Collier, a 21-year veteran of the department, was charged with a felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer — punishable by up to 10 years in prison — as well as misdemeanor second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Officers responding to a crash Collier was involved in around Ridel Road and Johns Hopkins Road noticed Collier “was very lethargic and displayed a slow and staggered walk,” charging documents state.

After an officer noticed the smell of alcohol on Collier’s breath and asked if he had been drinking, Collier responded by cursing at the officer, charging documents state.

After Collier showed officers his Anne Arundel County police ID card and badge, police said Collier touched officer twice after ignoring commands not to touch her, charging documents state.

“After ignoring these commands, Mr. Collier proceded to come toward her person and place his left hand on her right upper torso in what Officer Lapham advised was an aggressive manner and began to verbally shout at her, point his finger toward her and try to gain dominance over this situation,” charging documents state.

A struggle between Collier and the officers ensued before he was placed in custody, charging documents state.

The sergeant has been with the department since 1997, county records show, and made an annual salary of $99,929.44 as of 2018.

Collier is one of a handful of Anne Arundel County law enforcement officials who have been charged with crimes over the past two years.

In May, Det. Brian Houseman agreed to resign from the department where he worked as a detective in the Eastern District for more than a decade after he pleaded guilty to two counts of misconduct in office after police said he solicited prostitutes on the job in 2017. The 45-year-old Caroline County man had worked at the Eastern District for more than a decade.

He was the second officer to be charged with a sex crime out of that district in 2017 as Bradly Tuthill, 33, was charged with a fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault after a woman told police he touched her inappropriately hours after an official call to her home.

The charges were placed on an inactive docket in March, court records show.

