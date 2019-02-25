Women have served on the Annapolis City Council for 46 years. Now, they're a part of the charter.

The Annapolis City Council on Monday night, in a historic vote, added “alderwomen” to the city’s founding charter 46 years after the first woman joined the body.

Women have been a part of the City Council since 1973, when the late Alderwoman Barbara Neustadt became the first woman elected to the body in its 300-year history. In 2019, the council is half women. But the charter, for the most part, doesn’t reflect the composition of the body.

The title “alderwoman” or its plural form “alderwomen” appears just twice in the charter (and only 19 times in the code overall). “Alderman” or “aldermen” appears 68 times.

Former Alderwoman Classie Hoyle went to bat for women on the council in 2002, when opponents accused her of disrupting history and taking political correctness too far for wanting the term “alderwoman” in the code. She won the day, however, and passed legislation amending the code to add the title she (and the majority-female council) used.

But Hoyle’s legislation didn’t touch the charter, which requires its own legislation to amend.

Alderwomen Sheila Finlayson, Rhonda Pindell-Charles and Elly Tierney sponsored the ordinance to add “alderwoman/en” alongside “alderman/men.”

The term alderman derives from an Old English term “ealdorman,” which initially referred to Anglo-Saxon nobility and later evolved to represent king-appointed men who presided over shires. And to those who cry the term runs counter to history, Tierney did her research.

“Alderwoman was used in 1768, according to Merriam-Webster, so I’m OK with it being changed in the charter,” she said.

Alderwoman Shaneka Henson was not a sponsor, but supported the legislation as a sign of the times.

“Broadening the scope on that is really a reflection of how far we’ve come as a society, where people who are not white, male, property owners can now serve in these positions,” she said.

Other business

City residents and members of the Annapolis Environmental Committee spoke during public comment of their disappointment with the recent Village at Providence Point application, which plans to clear 30 acres of trees without replacement.

Annapolis Environmental Committee chair Kate Bohanan expressed concern with how city staff has implemented newly updated forest conservation code, which intends to require every tree cut down be replaced.

She read from a letter that urges city staff to reject the application.

Alderman Rob Savidge, who sponsored the forest conservation legislation, said the planning and zoning staff made a mistake in implementing it, but was troubled by the administration’s response.

“The city has decided on its own to hold up our legislation without merit,” Savidge said.

The office of law is reviewing the already-passed legislation, he said.

