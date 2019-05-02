Police: Child hit by SUV while boarding school bus in Laurel; driver flees

A child boarding a school bus in Laurel Thursday morning was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene, police say.

The 8-year-old was taken to a local pediatric center with serious but non life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, Anne Arundel County police spokeswoman.

It was the first stop on the school bus route, said Bob Mosier, Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman. There were about 24 students, who were heading to Monarch Global Academy in Laurel, at the bus stop when the child was struck, he added.

The school counselor is meeting this morning with all of the children that witnessed the hit-and-run, Mosier said.

Officers responded to the area of Shoreline and Bayou Bend boulevards in Laurel around 7 a.m. Thursday, Davis wrote in an email.

The child was struck by a dark-colored SUV while attempting to board the school bus, Davis said.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run incident or anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to call 410-222-8610 to aid their investigation.

This story will be updated.

