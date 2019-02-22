Annapolis mayor fires police chief citing poor relationships in high-crime communities

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley has fired police Chief Scott Baker, he said late Friday afternoon, citing waning confidence in the chief’s ability to forge positive ties with residents in high-crime areas.

Baker will be leaving his post as head of Annapolis police after little more than 18 months leading the department. His last day will be March 20.

City Manager Teresa Sutherland said that Major Paul Herman will serve as acting police chief while the city seeks a replacement for Baker.

Baker ascended to the top of the Annapolis Police Department in 2017 when then-Mayor Michael Pantelides fired former Chief Michael Pristoop following a record 10 homicides in one year. Baker began with the department in 2008 as a major after serving as the deputy chief of the state Department of General Services Police and retiring from the Baltimore Police Department.

Baker’s fate seemed uncertain after Buckley won a landslide election in December 2017. Buckley made safety and security, especially in low income communities and crime hotspots, a central tenet of his “One Annapolis” campaign platform and subsequent administration. He advocated for more community policing and supported a department that engaged in proactive dialogue.

Buckley, when reached Friday, said the progress the department has made on paper — an all-time low in violent crime, newly established community working groups — haven’t translated to positive feedback from residents. And a number of incidents involving potential police misconduct chipped away at his confidence.

The mayor pointed to Baker’s defense of a potentially illegal department practice, whereby officers sought and received the personal information of public housing residents, as the start of his waning support.

Sutherland met with Baker to inform him of his firing. Buckley has not yet spoken to Baker, but plans to when Baker returns from vacation, he said.

This post will be updated.

CAPTION The Rev. Sarah Lamming and her wife the Rev. Diana Carroll talk about their marriage in their Annapolis home. The Rev. Sarah Lamming and her wife the Rev. Diana Carroll talk about their marriage in their Annapolis home. CAPTION The Rev. Sarah Lamming and her wife the Rev. Diana Carroll talk about their marriage in their Annapolis home. The Rev. Sarah Lamming and her wife the Rev. Diana Carroll talk about their marriage in their Annapolis home. CAPTION Video produced honoring Capital Gazette editor Rick Hutzell for being named National Press Foundation’s Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year Award. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Video produced honoring Capital Gazette editor Rick Hutzell for being named National Press Foundation’s Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year Award. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Key School, an exclusive private school in Annapolis, is at the center of a newly released report that details a history of alleged sexual abuse that went unchecked between the 1970s and early 1990s. The report concluded 10 adults in authority positions engaged in sexual misconduct or inappropriate relationships with at least 16 former students. Key School, an exclusive private school in Annapolis, is at the center of a newly released report that details a history of alleged sexual abuse that went unchecked between the 1970s and early 1990s. The report concluded 10 adults in authority positions engaged in sexual misconduct or inappropriate relationships with at least 16 former students. CAPTION The Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis' Youth Coordinator Laura Schrank talks about hosting the Second Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive in Annapolis on Feb. 16, 2019 10am - 4pm. The Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis' Youth Coordinator Laura Schrank talks about hosting the Second Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive in Annapolis on Feb. 16, 2019 10am - 4pm. CAPTION Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action on Gun Violence held a joint press conference at the Maryland House of Delegates Office Building with delegates, survivors and activists to promote gun control legislation this session. Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action on Gun Violence held a joint press conference at the Maryland House of Delegates Office Building with delegates, survivors and activists to promote gun control legislation this session.

twitter.com/DTOhl