Glen Burnie principal gets probation for stealing thousands from dead Baltimore County delegate's campaign fund

A former Glen Burnie principal was sentenced to 18 months of probation after he pleaded guilty to stealing about $13,000 from a dead delegate’s campaign fund.

Ronald Chesek, 59, of Severna Park, pleaded guilty to one count of theft between $10,000 and $100,000 after prosecutors charged him with stealing $13,045 from former Del. Joseph J. Minnick, who died in October 2015.

Minnick, a Baltimore County delegate for more than two decades dating back to 1988, represented District 6, which includes Dundalk, Essex and Sparrows Point.

In a release, the Office of the State Prosecutor, which oversaw the case, said Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken sentenced Chesek to a fully suspended three-year prison term with 18 months of probation.

Chesek was the treasurer of “Friends of Joseph J. Minnick,” Minnick’s campaign fund, and prosecutors alleged he stole the money by writing checks to himself between July 9, 2013 and Sept. 17, 2017.

In a statement, State Prosecutor Emmet Davitt wrote the principal “betrayed the trust that the campaign committee and the public placed in him.”

“Misuse or theft of campaign funds by those in a position of trust simply cannot be tolerated,” he wrote.

An attorney for Chesek did not return a call for comment Friday.

Chesek admitted to taking from the fund before and after Minnick’s death, the prosecutor’s office wrote.

After years of inactivity, the fund spent $13,817 in charitable donations to four Catholic and cancer organizations “for close out only” on Sept. 7, 2018.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Capital today »