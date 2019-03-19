Chesapeake Park: Group proposes $278 million public funded sports complex

Building more than two dozen fields, a 10,000-seat stadium and retail and hotel space would cost about $278 million dollars at the Crownsville Hospital Center grounds and it will likely take taxpayer-funded bonds to do it.

Chesapeake Sports and Entertainment Group on Tuesday unveiled the numbers behind its concept proposal for Chesapeake Park. The park is estimated to cost $278 million and CSEG is proposing four core ideas in its presentation:

Anne Arundel County takes control of the state-owned hospital grounds.

The county, alongside the state, procures funds to remediate the asbestos and other pollution on the grounds and build the park.

The state, county and federal government fund a new interchange at I-97 and Farm Road.

Chesapeake Sports and Entertainment Group will be the anchor tenant and operator of the stadium with preferred access to fields.

That stadium would be home to the Chesapeake Bayhawks, the Major League Lacrosse team owned by Brendan Kelly, Chesapeake Sports and Entertainment Group CEO. Kelly said his company has spent about $465,000 researching the project and its impact.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Capital today » »

The project works if Crownsville Hospital Center grounds remain public land and the project is built using municipal bonds, Kelly said. Using their bonding power, state and county government would take on capital debt to build the project and pay it off over the life of the bond.

The numbers work out to where the park pays for itself, he said.

“I would ask the question: Do you want to fix the problem?” Kelly said. “Or are we going to kick the can down the road further.”

Kelly presented the plan Monday to County Executive Steuart Pittman. Pittman has pledged to work with the state to acquire the Crownsville Hospital Center grounds.

Publicly he has discussed the site as a potential nature park or a location for solar panels. Solar panels are featured predominantly in renders of the potential park.

Pittman’s administration plans to review potential uses of the Crownsville site, including the Bayhawks proposal, but he wasn’t sold on the park as the best use of the site. The county has not acquired the land from the state, though Gov. Larry Hogan has said he supports the county taking ownership.

If the county had the capacity to do $250 million in public bonds, that money would be used for schools, roads and other infrastructure, Pittman said.

“There is clearly a need for ball fields, but this appears to be designed to bring in tournaments from outside the area as opposed to serving our communities with ball fields,” Pittman said.

“We would love to keep the Bayhawks in Anne Arundel County, we would love for them to build a stadium and make a profit. We have encouraged them to look at other sites.”

The proposed park would include 360 acres of green space, eight indoor basketball and volleyball courts, 28 outdoor multi-purpose fields, an indoor turf field and a 10,000 seat stadium. It also would have a memorial for the dead patients of the old segregated mental health facility that abused and mistreated black patients. Tenants on-site would be incorporated into the project, CSEG officials said.

The cost of the project is broken into several large chunks. Chesapeake Sports and Entertainment Group hired Sports Facilities Advisory and Bay Engineering to study the site.

Remediation of the site — fixing lead paint and asbestos issues — is estimated to cost about $70 million. The stadium is estimated to cost $75 million and the proposed new exit of I-97 would cost about $25 million, according to Sports Facilities Advisory analysis.

The interchange is a key to the project as it could mitigate traffic on Generals Highway and Crownsville Road and serve as an entrance to the park.

Sports Facilities Advisory also estimated the site could serve up to 39 million people traveling from as far away as New York and down near Virginia Beach with annual revenues starting at about $12.6 million in the first year and growing to $20.2 million in year five. The project also is estimated to create 484 full-time jobs and 91 part-time jobs alongside 250 construction jobs.

Numbers from Bay Engineering show redevelopment of the site reducing stormwater runoff and lowering the pounds of phosphorous and nitrogen flowing into nearby water.

Despite the project having such good numbers, Kelly said he isn’t interested in owning the land because the site’s economic growth is capped. This means once the site is built and completed its economic growth curve flattens.

Without growth, it is a harder sell for private investors, but the economic impact, revenues and taxes would work in the public sector, Kelly said.

“At the end of the day, when you look at the revenue and return on revenue, it is OK,” Kelly said. “Obviously we would be a long-term anchor tenant for them.”

Using municipal bonds to build sports stadiums has become a controversial topic. Sometimes these deals include teams threatening to leave for another city if the stadium doesn’t get built. Or a team leaves a current stadium — like the now Los Angeles Rams leaving St. Louis — and the public is still left paying off the remaining $144 million debt and maintenance, according to a Reuters report.

Kelly has talked about moving the Bayhawks to another location, saying his company has been approached by Prince George’s County and Baltimore City. He wants the team to stay in Anne Arundel County and said the stadium would provide the means to do so.

Building something at Crownsville Hospital Center grounds will be a monumental task. Residents living near the site are hesitant or oppose big changes because it could further mangle traffic problems.

Councilwoman Lisa Brannigan Rodvien, D-Annapolis, said she is skeptical of the park due to traffic problems already in the area.

“I would be unlikely to support it,” Rodvien said. “I don’t think Chesapeake Park is the right use of that.”

Doing anything with the site is going to be expensive because of the remediation. In 2016 a task force released recommendations on what to do with the property, one which included giving the land to the county. But in that report, the task force found about two-thirds of the buildings on the property are in “poor” condition and the site has various environmental problems.