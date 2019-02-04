Lawsuit: Principal at Glen Burnie Catholic school sexually abused student for years

A former Monsignor Slade Catholic School student has accused a former principal of sexually abusing him over a two-year period while he was a student at the Glen Burnie school.

A “John Doe” alleges in a lawsuit filed in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court that Gregory Jones, who was the principal between 2005 and 2013, sexually abused him while he was a student at the K-8 private Catholic school.

The lawsuit states the victim was 11 years old when Jones was hired in 2005.

The lawsuit claims that Jones targeted the victim and learned of his troubled home life, as his parents had “domestic issues” that would eventually lead to a divorce years later.

Jones “would have Plaintiff come to his office, presumably to counsel him regarding some minor infractions in the school and acting out some of his frustrations with his parents’ separation and eventual divorce.”

The lawsuit claims that the abuse happened mostly during after school hours in Jones’ office.

The suit is seeking at least $10 million in compensatory damages, naming the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Baltimore and Monsignor Slade Catholic School as defendants.

A call to the Archdiocese of Baltimore, which oversees Catholic institutions throughout Maryland including the school, was not returned Monday.

No attorney was listed as representing Jones in court records.

Anne Arundel is still reeling from a report that found another private school, the Key School in Annapolis, had ignored two decades of sexual abuse of its students.

The December complaint against Jones claims that the victim struggled with Jones’ abuse for years, needing years of therapy to deal with depression and a significant drop in academic performance.

The lawsuit claims the victim didn’t tell his family about the abuse until April 2013, when he opened up to his father about the abuse while riding in the car.

“Plaintiff’s life over the past (approximately) 13 years has been nothing more than a living hell,” the lawsuit claims. “When he is not meeting with therapists or hospitalized, he spends his day doing very little else.”

“He was (and continues) to suffer from severe depression, anxiety, alcohol and drug abuse, highly impulsive behavior and PTSD,” the suit reads.

The lawsuit claims that Jones was investigated in June 2013 after the victim told his parents about the abuse, but “due to the perilous state of his psychological state at the time … it was decided by the state’s attorney not to pursue criminal charges at the time.”

The accusations come as the Catholic Church is facing a new wave of abuse accusations across the country following an explosive grand jury report from Pennsylvania released last year that there were credible allegations against more than 300 priests.

The lawsuit claims school and Catholic officials “learned or should have learned that Jones was not fit to work with children.”

