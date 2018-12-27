News Maryland Anne Arundel County

Overturned car carrier slows traffic on Route 50 near Annapolis

Police have closed westbound Route 50 near Annapolis after an extended pickup truck towing a trailer with two passenger cars on board overturned near Route 2 south.

It is unclear how long the closure will last, police officials said. Both Anne Arundel County and Maryland State Police responded to the accident.

No injuries have been reported, said Ron Synder, a state police spokesperson. Officials are not sure how the accident happened.

The truck flipped on its side at about 3 p.m., blocking two westbound lanes at exit 23, said Snyder.

Traffic has been slowed as vehicles pass on the left shoulder.

This story will be updated.

