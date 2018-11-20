Glen Burnie principal charged with stealing thousands from dead Baltimore County delegate's campaign fund

A Glen Burnie elementary school principal stole about $13,000 in campaign funds from a dead Baltimore County delegate, according to state prosecutors.

In a release Tuesday, the Office of the State Prosecutor said that Ronald Chesek, 59, of Severna Park, has been charged with stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 from the campaign fund of former Del. Joseph J. Minnick, who died in October 2015.

Chesek is the principal at Marley Glen Elementary School, where he made about $129,000 in annual salary as of 2016, according to county records.

Prosecutors said that Chesek — who had been Minnick’s treasurer since 1993 — “used campaign funds for his own personal use and benefit” between July 9, 2013, and Sept. 17, 2017.

Minnick — a retired restaurant owner who served in the Maryland House of Delegates for more than two decades dating back to 1988 — was 82 when he died of a blood disease in October 2015. He represented District 6, which includes Dundalk, Essex and Sparrows Point.

Prosecutors allege Chesek stole $13,045 from the fund over a four-year period.

Chesek will be reassigned to another position within the school system where he will have no access to children or public funds, said Bob Mosier, spokesman for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

He said school officials learned of the charges Tuesday morning and are still investigating.

Campaign finance records show that, after years of inactivity, the fund spent $13,817.46 in charitable donations to four organizations “for close out only” on Sept. 7.

According to prosecutors, “Chesek wrote numerous checks payable to himself from the Friends of Joseph J. Minnick campaign bank account.”

Chesek faces up to 15 years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines if he is found guilty, prosecutors wrote.

Mosier said Chesek was out of the office Tuesday on previously scheduled leave.

Attempts to reach Chesek were unsuccessful. No attorney is listed as representing him in court records.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Capital today »