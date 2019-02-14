Police: Armed man broke Annapolis home, threatened to kill ex-girlfriend

A Laurel man faces multiple assault and weapons offenses after police said he broke into a home Wednesday while brandishing a firearm and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Annapolis police said officers were called to a residence on Juliana Circle at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a home invasion by a man armed with a gun.

Victims told investigators that Eric Burns, 20, of Laurel, had broken into the home looking for his ex-girlfriend who lived there.

Police wrote that Burns had been communicating with the woman and had threatened to kill her.

Burns drove up to her home Wednesday, police said, and walked up “wearing a black coat with the hood pulled up, a knit hat, a face mask and dark colored pants.”

The victims told investigators that a man at the home stood in the doorway of the residence when Burns approached and pulled out a firearm.

The man tried to close the door on Burns, police said, but the Laurel man kicked the door open and went searching for his ex-girlfriend. She was not there, police said, so Burns left the area.

As officers were investigating, police said that Burns “continued to communicate directly with the woman and threaten her life.”

Police were able to contact Burns, the department said, and persuaded him to turn himself in.

Burns has been charged with 10 offenses, including home invasion, assault and numerous weapons charges.

No attorney is listed as representing Burns in court records.

