Police: Brooklyn man killed mother in assault

Police said a Brooklyn man killed his mother during an apparent assault at their home Thursday.

Anne Arundel police wrote in a release that a 911 caller told dispatchers around 3 p.m. that his mother was killed in her residence on the 8200 block of Wasena Avenue and the suspect had ran off.

Upon arriving, police said they first met Brent Ryan Faulkner, 25, of Brooklyn, outside the home and identified him as the original 911 caller.

Inside the home, police wrote they found his mother — Dona Lee Faulkner, 52, of Brooklyn — “with apparent trauma.”

She was declared dead at the scene and police said the mother had tried to defend herself when her son assaulted her, but ultimately died. Police wrote they also found fresh injuries on the man’s body.

Faulkner has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in his mother’s death and police wrote “evidence indicates that this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.”

He is currently being held without bond pending a bail review hearing today at 1:30 p.m. at District Court in Glen Burnie.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the woman’s death to call 410-222-4731 or leave tips anonymously at 410-222-4700.

