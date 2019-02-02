Fatal Bowie crash involves children, police say

A crash killed multiple people Saturday morning in Prince George’s County, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers responded to an accident on Route 301 between Route 214 and Pointer Ridge Drive, with multiple fatalities, police said.

The single vehicle crash involved children, according to a tweet, but further details were not available. Police are still confirming the identities of the people involved.

The cause of the crash is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing. The Maryland State Highway Administration is rerouting traffic around the scene. State police announced just after 11 a.m. that all lanes of Route 301 have been re-opened.

State police will hold a briefing on the accident today at the College Park Barrack. A time for the briefing has not been announced.

