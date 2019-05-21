How to watch the Blue Angels during Naval Academy Commissioning Week

The biggest draw of Commissioning Week is the Blue Angels. Thousands flock to Annapolis or play hooky from work or school to nab the choicest spot to view the precision flight acrobatics of the crack F/A-18 Hornet pilots.

Public spaces along the banks of the Severn River — like Jonas Green Park and the area surrounding the Naval Academy Bridge and World War II Memorial — are sought-after vantage points. The areas around City Dock and Spa Creek are popular, too.

And if you are an approved guest, the academy’s Ingram Field and parts of Farragut Field and Hospital Point might be the greatest locations of all.

It also helps to know somebody to get a choice view from a rooftop in the city, aboard a boat or on a sprawling lawn along the Severn to witness the jets roar overhead. Both the Tuesday rehearsal and Wednesday performance are slated for a 2 p.m. start, depending on the weather.

If you aim to witness either, it pays to arrive early. Traffic, especially on Wednesday, becomes a major factor.

The Naval Academy Bridge closes both days from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Blue Angels arrival and again from 1:45 to 4 p.m. for the practice and performance. The bridge reopens as soon as the Blue Angels depart.

Parking will be tough and Annapolis city will be enforcing parking rules for meters and residential parking. The city recommends using city Knighton and Park Place garages and using the circulator bus to get downtown.

All events on the Naval Academy grounds are subject to strict security measures. Everyone over 18 is required to present a government-issued photo ID card to enter the grounds. All individuals and vehicles are subject to search. You must have a Department of Defense ID or midshipmen parents pass to drive onto academy grounds.

Handicapped visitors may bring vehicles onto the grounds with handicapped plates or placards; vehicles will be searched before access is granted.

Daypacks, diaper bags, camera cases and purses are allowed. Large bags, coolers, weapons and alcohol are prohibited. All bags subject to search.