Police: Annapolis man seriously injured after shooting

A 26-year-old Annapolis man is in stable but serious condition after an early Saturday morning shooting near Bywater Road and Baywind Drive, Annapolis police said.
At about 1:33 a.m. Saturday Annapolis police officers responded to 1800 Copeland Street for reports of shots fired. Officers found Dominique Pratt, 26, wounded outside, police said.
He was transported to an area hospital for treatment in stable but serious condition, police said. Police did not have any further information on this incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 410-260-3439 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to submit an anonymous tip. If the tip leads to an arrest or indictment, the tipster may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Surveillance video provided by Anne Arundel County Police shows a Ford F350 pickup truck backing into a 7-Eleven on Defense Highway in Crofton in an attempt to steal an ATM from the store.
On Friday, December 07, 2018 at approximately 12:52 a.m., the Fugitive Apprehension Team assisted by the Baltimore Police Department located Dillon Augustyniak in the 2100 block of Ramsey Street, Baltimore, Maryland. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and has been charged for the murder of Steven Wilson with First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Theft $1500.00 to under $25,000.00 and Firearm use in a Felony Crime of Violence. The investigation revealed this was a random act of violence with the motive being robbery.
D.C. Police release video showing "person of interest" in threats to CAIR the Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization. CAIR said it is taking extra security precautions after seeing the video.
Anne Arundel County officials discuss a $550,000 grant awarded to law enforcement by Gov. Larry Hogan to combat gangs.
A locomotive at an Odenton maintenance yard caught fire Wednesday morning, damaging the train engine but nothing else.
