Police: Annapolis man seriously injured after shooting

A 26-year-old Annapolis man is in stable but serious condition after an early Saturday morning shooting near Bywater Road and Baywind Drive, Annapolis police said.

At about 1:33 a.m. Saturday Annapolis police officers responded to 1800 Copeland Street for reports of shots fired. Officers found Dominique Pratt, 26, wounded outside, police said.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment in stable but serious condition, police said. Police did not have any further information on this incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 410-260-3439 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to submit an anonymous tip. If the tip leads to an arrest or indictment, the tipster may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.